OnePlus Open drops to $1,500 with this $300 discount, or down to $1,300 if you activate

Amazon is marking down the OnePlus Open to $1,499.99 shipped. The savings are available in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways, discounting either one of the unlocked folding smartphones from the usual $1,700 price tag. It’s $300 off and matching the Amazon all-time low for the first time in a month. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $200 off with a discount down to $1,299.99, an extra $100 below previous offers – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

As far as the latest from OnePlus goes, don’t forget that the just-released OnePlus Watch 2 is currently on sale for the very first time. This all-new wearable just launched at the end of February, only to see a $50 price cut a week or so after first beginning to ship. That drops the new Wear OS 4 device down to $250 complete with upwards of 4-day battery life and more.

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

