Samsung’s new Galaxy A25 smartphones sees first discount to $265, A15 at just $175

Samsung just launched one of its most affordable Android smartphones yet with the new Galaxy A25 5G back in January. Now, Amazon is offering the first chance to save. The unlocked 128GB model drops to $264.99 shipped from its usual $300 price tag. This is the only discount so far and, of course, a new all-time low. If you don’t need a flagship smartphone, then Samsung has the Galaxy A25 for you to consider instead. It comes centered around an Exynos 1280 chip, which drives the 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. There’s a triple sensor camera array around back to go alongside its 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Samsung also has another new smartphone, that’s even more affordable than the A25 above. The Galaxy A15 normally sells for $200 after its January debut, but now Amazon has the first chance to save. The unlocked smartphone has the same 128GB capacity as noted above, but sells for $174.99. It’s $25 off and a new all-time low. The big difference here is that Samsung uses a MediaTek MT6835V processor. It has the same storage and memory, but packs a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display that only sports a 90Hz refresh rate.

If you’re looking for one of the latest handsets out there, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series is also on sale today. Seeing the very first cash discounts since launching back in February, you can save at least $100 on the trio of all-new, AI-backed smartphones starting from $700. These are new all-time lows and the best values around for an unlocked version, as well as for those not trading in an existing handset.

Samsung Galaxy A25 features:

Take beautiful pictures, watch content on a superfluid display and stream with virtually lag-free 5G on Galaxy A25 5G. Packed with all the essentials you need, this phone makes awesome features easily available to everyone. Capture from any angle with a triple-lens camera, and enjoy movies and video on a clear, fluid screen. Blast your favorite tunes on stereo speakers, and live life with less worry as Knox Security helps protect your personal data. Getting all you need in a phone is now easier than ever with Galaxy A25 5G.

