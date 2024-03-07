Today’s best iOS app deals: SpongeBob, PARANORMASIGHT, DayGram, and more

Your Thursday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now at the ready. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple Watch Series 9 styles as well as everything else in our dedicated Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlight offers include SpongeBob SquarePants, PARANORMASIGHT, Teach Your Monster to Read, Underworld Office, DayGram, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of the best iOS games and apps on sale this morning.

iOS Universal: Math Land: Arithmetic for kids: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $11 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Planet Gravity – SimulateOrbit: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mr.Mixo: AI Powered Mixologist: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legend of Keepers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Spirits of Charleston: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heck Deck: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SAGA Synth | 16-Bit Super Fun!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner: $8 (Reg. $9)

SpongeBob SquarePants features:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

