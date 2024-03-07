Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8, Mario Golf, Mario Tennis, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more

Justin Kahn
$2.50+
Mario Kart Deluxe 8 Mario day

In today’s best console game deals, we are highlighting the first Mario Day game deals out of the gate with both Best Buy and Amazon now discounting a host of Switch games featuring Mario and friends. While many Switch gamers might prefer to hold off until this weekend for the physical game deals to go live in celebration of Mario Day 2024, there are plenty of notable digital titles available right now at $20 off alongside some DLC packs starting from just $2.50. These deals are available on the eShop as well as over at Best Buy and Amazon, and you’ll find the best of the best highlighted down below. 

Mario Day 2024 digital game deals now live!

Official Mario Day 2024 digital Switch game sale now live from $2.50!

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

