Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8, Mario Golf, Mario Tennis, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more

In today’s best console game deals, we are highlighting the first Mario Day game deals out of the gate with both Best Buy and Amazon now discounting a host of Switch games featuring Mario and friends. While many Switch gamers might prefer to hold off until this weekend for the physical game deals to go live in celebration of Mario Day 2024, there are plenty of notable digital titles available right now at $20 off alongside some DLC packs starting from just $2.50. These deals are available on the eShop as well as over at Best Buy and Amazon, and you’ll find the best of the best highlighted down below.
Mario Day 2024 digital game deals now live!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids DLC packs from $2.50
- And even more…
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle $40 (Reg. $100)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Starfield: Premium Upgrade $18 (Reg. $35)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched at Xbox
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
