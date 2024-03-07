WORX 40V HydroShot portable pressure washer with 4-in-1 nozzle returns to $130 low (Reg. $230)

Best Buy is offering the WORX 40V Power Share Cordless Electric HydroShot Portable Power Cleaner for $129.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from a $230 price tag, this device started 2023 at $138 and steadily rose in price until its first actual discount in August, unlike its regularly discounted 20V counterpart. After that, it only saw three others to close out the year – one each in September, October, and December – all of them to the same $149 low. With the new year’s arrival, we’ve already seen two previous discounts, the first dropping costs to $139 and the next taking things further to the $130 all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the lowest price we have tracked.

With seven times more pressure than a garden hose and nozzle, this pressure washer offers 450 PSI for your more routine cleaning efforts. You can even switch it into its “low” setting of 290 PSI to conserve water and battery. Equipped with two 2.0Ah batteries that are compatible with all Worx 20V and 40V tools, it has a longer runtime than other Worx models. With a simple drop of the washer’s hose into a fresh water source of your choosing, you’ll be good to go. Its nozzle features four settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, and a 40-degree wider cleaning radius. Includes a two-slot charger.

If you’re instead looking for a pressure washer with a higher PSI, check out the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit that comes with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. For your lawncare routine, learn about the three different models of WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers, all of them still seeing 40% off discounts to some of the lowest prices we have tracked.

WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Power Cleaner Features:

The 450 PSI – 40V Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner is the beefier version of the popular standard Hydroshot model. With 130 more PSI (Pounds per Square Inch) and twice the battery, you get a stronger, high-performance, power washing machine. If you get your SUV or RV really dirty, this is the tool for you. If storm season leaves loads of mud and grime on your decks and driveways, this is the power washing wand for you. If you’ve seen or have the standard Hydroshot and thought, “this is pretty cool, but I want it to be stronger,” this is the Hydroshot for you.

