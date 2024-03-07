Greenworks’ 1900 PSI electric pressure washer covers spring cleaning from $110 (Reg. $220)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $129.99 shipped, with My Best Buy members gaining an additional $20 off to $110. Down from its $220 price tag, you won’t find this particular model without the wheeled frame elsewhere, with Greenworks’ website only listing its updated model with the wheeled frame and some missing features that is discounted at a higher rate of $150. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked, with My Best Buy members instead getting the second-lowest price.

This pressure washer comes in a more portable form than its counterparts, providing 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and coming with several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. You’ll also receive 20 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, and four varying nozzle sizes that conveniently hide away inside the washer’s onboard storage compartment. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

To give you all you need for your outdoor spring cleaning, Best Buy is also offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $699.99 shipped, with My Best Buy members gaining an additional $100 off to $600 (and membership only costs $50). The mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

Be sure to also check out the on-going deal for the EGO Power+ 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer that comes with a 4.0Ah battery as well as an extra 2.5Ah battery that only costs you $6 more. In the same post you’ll find a similar deal on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that comes with a 7.5Ah battery and an extra 5.0Ah battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals for more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and much more.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo features:

With up to 1,900 PSI at 1.2 GPM, the Greenworks GPW1900 pressure washer is perfect for light- to medium-duty clean-up of windows, vehicles, grills, patio furniture and decking. With a powerful 13-amp universal motor, axial cam pump, and hassle-free, push-button starts, you’ll get to work fast, with no priming, no choke, and no pull cord. Just plug the 35-foot power cord. This quiet-running, lightweight, compact, easy-to-store when not in use. With a 20-foot, non-marring, high-pressure hose, and on-board accessory storage with 25-degree and 40-degree nozzles, soap nozzle and bonus turbo nozzle, 11” surface cleaner, it’s versatile, portable, and powerful.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!