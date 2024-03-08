Economical archival storage space awaits with WD’s 12TB desktop drive down at $200 ($16/TB)

Hard disc drives are a thing of the past in many ways, having made way for much faster solid-state solutions. But the per TB price on the speedy SSDs is still far higher than just about any HDD variant. There is certainly a time and place for both if you ask me – one for daily backups and moving files around, and one for economical and affordable archiving of photos, documents, video, and more. Today, Amazon is offering the WD 12TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive down at $199.99 shipped, or $16.50 per TB – a price far lower than anything in the portable SSD space. You would be lucky to get that number down to $40 per TB with an SSD. This drive carries a regular price at $250 these days directly from WD and even more at other retailers, delivering the lowest price we can find and an affordable way to score some physical archival space to double up your internal drives, cloud storage, and more. Head below for more details.

There’s nothing overly remarkable about the WD 12TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, this is a just a whole lot of storage space at a notable price from a trustworthy brand. USB connectivity and plug-an play action with Windows machines are at the ready as well – you can very easily reformat it for Mac too.

If you, however, are looking for some faster SSD action, be sure to scope out new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD from PNY as well as the ongoing deals on New Amazon all-time lows hit Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO Portable SSDs. This morning also brought with it a new all-time low on OWC’s up to 2,847MB/s Thunderbolt Envoy Pro SSD enclosure and this week’s deals on Samsung microSD cards.

WD 12TB Elements Desktop Drive features:

When connected to a USB 3.0 port, the WD Elements desktop hard disk drive delivers fast data transfer rates. The WD Elements Desktop Hard Drive works right out-of-the-box with Windows PCs – just plug into the USB port to instantly add storage. With this single drive, you get compatibility with the latest USB 3.0 devices and backwards-compatibility with USB 2.0 devices as well. The WD Elements desktop hard disk drive is formatted NTFS and compatible with Windows 10+ and can be reformatted for Mac.

