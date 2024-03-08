OWC’s up to 2,847MB/s Thunderbolt Envoy Pro SSD enclosure just hit the $100 Amazon low

OWC says its Thunderbolt Envoy Pro SX is the “fastest, most versatile and universally compatible drive enclosure for internal M.2 SSDs,” and we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on it. Regularly $140, this premium enclosure debuted on Amazon for the first time in late 2023 and is now down at $99.99 shipped. This is nearly 30% off to deliver $40 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked yet. There are certainly more affordable SSD enclosures out there for repurposing M.2 2280 internal drives, but OWC’s delivers specs as good or better than most all-in-one portable SSDs for users looking to get the serious performance the brand is known for. The enclosure option also allows users to upgrade the internal storage of the unit down the line when it’s time for an upgrade. Head below for more details.

The OWC Envoy Pro SX Thunderbolt Enclosure is bus-powered and compatible with NVMe M.2 SSDs with the standard 2280 form-factor. It supports transfers rates up to up to 40Gb/s (5000 MB/s) and, with TRIM support technology, delivers “real-world speeds up to 2,847MB/s.” It, much like the rest of the OWC gear out there, features a rugged “drop proof, crushproof, dustproof and waterproof IP67-rated” shell constructed from a heat dissipating aluminum.

Be sure to check out the brand new heatsink-equipped 3,151MB/s 1M2 model OWC launched at CES 2024 this year as well as its new 2,949MB/s RAID5 ThunderBlade X8.

And for more options in the portable solid-state storage world, our latest roundup details the best options we have tested out over the last year or so to give folks a better idea of which model is best for their needs.

OWC Envoy Pro SX Thunderbolt SSD Enclosure features:

Host Port: Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C); Data Transfer Rate: up to 40 Gb/s (5000 MB/s); 1 bay supporting: M.2 drives: NVMe M.2 SSDs w/ 2280 form factor & “M Key” connector type; Bus-powered, No driver required

The fastest, most versatile and universally compatible drive enclosure for internal M.2 SSDs: The Envoy Pro SX with TRIM support technology delivers Xtreme real-world speeds up to 2847MB/s, bus-powered and smaller than most compact smartphones

Super versatile: perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses; Xtremely rugged: drop proof, crushproof, dustproof and waterproof IP67 rated; Silently cool: fanless, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Compatible with Thunderbolt (USB-C) equipped Mac, PC, or iPad; Includes (1) 0.7M Thunderbolt Cable, 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty

