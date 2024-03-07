PNY unveils new rugged 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD starting from $100

Today, PNY is announcing its first new portable SSD release of the year with the debut of the RP60. The new solution will join the existing EliteX-PRO and Elite V2 models – a pair of solutions that offer notable specs for the price as highlighted in our previous roundup of the best portable SSDs – with faster speeds and a more rugged feature set. The new PNY RP60 Portable SSD, designed with “creative wanderlusts and on-the-go professionals” in mind, makes its worldwide debut today ahead of its official launch in April. Scope out all of the details on the brand’s new portable SSD release down below.

PNY debuts new 2,000MB/s RP60 Portable SSD today

The new PNY RP60 Portable Solid-State Drive is looking to deliver a highly-portable and an “extremely durable data storage solution” with a compact form-factor, integrated clip loop, and specs on par with the many of the higher-end options we have seen from other brands as of late – it clocks in with very similar speeds and specs as the latest flagship Samsung T9 model we reviewed previously.

This is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 portable SSD with USB-C connectivity for smartphones, tablets, MacBooks, and desktop machines that can reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s – PNY rates the performance with read speeds up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds as high as 1,800MB/s.

As for the build here, PNY is guaranteeing “real-world reliability” by way of a “durable, silicone shell” that has “undergone multiple tests under various environmental conditions.” It is IP65-rated for protection against water and dust and has been tested to withstand 9.8-foot drops – obviously your mileage will vary here depending on environmental factors. It also features an integrated connection port cover, which, providing it is durably made, makes for an great way to keep dust and water from getting in there.

Here’s a quick look at the feature list from PNY:

Engineered and tested to protect your data against water, dust (IP65) and accidental drops (up to 3m/9.8ft)

Move large files at lightning-fast speeds – sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s

With a compact and lightweight design featuring a clip loop, the RP60 can easily slide into your pocket or securely clip onto a beltloop, backpack or camera bag.

The RP60 Portable SSD iscompatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

Included with the RP60 is the Acronis True Image Data Protection software to help backup and recover all your important data.

The new portable SSD will be available in 1TB and 2TB configurations, making it a notable option for content-creators, mainstream users as an everyday-use storage companion, and for gamers looking to “enjoy lightning-fast installations and loading times for their extensive gaming libraries,” according to PNY. While it’s hard to say for sure before we get a chance to really test drive it for a while ourselves, it looks as though it will be able to give Samsung’s comparable new T9 model a run for its money and do it at lower price points as well.

The new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 PNY RP60 Portable SSD will be available come April 2024 with the 1TB model carrying a $99.99 MSRP and the 2TB model at $179.99. We will update this post when it is actually available for purchase.

