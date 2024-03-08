Your Mac needs Logitech’s MX Master 3S Mouse while it’s down to $83 (New low, Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac at $83.23 shipped. This is first and foremost a new all-time low as it drops from the usual $100 going rate. It’s $17 off in the process and also beats our previous mention from January by an extra $1. Today’s offer is also one of the first good deals we’ve seen since it’s recent launch. Logitech just recently refreshed one of its most popular mice on the market with some new technology. We break everything down in our hands-on review, but also detail everything you need to know about the professional workstation experience down below the fold.

This time, Logitech is employing an all-new 8000 DPI sensor and popular ergonomic form-factor, as well as more silent switches to signify the 3S naming scheme. All of the other staples in the Logitech MX Master 3 are also carried over to the new S version, with a build designed to work with Macs that’ll pair with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more.

If your setup could use something a bit more ergonomic, Logitech’s Lift mouse is worth a closer look, instead. The MX Master 3S may already be one of the more comfortable mice on the market, but the Lift takes that a step further with a vertical design that helps alleviate wrist strain. It drops down to $60 right now – it’s all-time low – to go alongside a sale on the even more full-featured MX Vertical at $87.

Logitech MX Master 3S features:

Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse Introducing Logitech MX Master 3S – an iconic mouse remastered. Use MX Master 3S cordless computer mouse to work on any surface – even glass – with the upgraded 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity. MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse introduces Quiet Clicks – offering the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise.

