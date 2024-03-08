Finally score the epic Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console down at $320 (Refurb)

While we are just days away from the start of Mario’s big yearly celebration where we’ll see loads of physical game deals and $25 gift cards attached to select Switch consoles, we are now tracking a solid chance to score the hard to get Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Console. Best Buy’s refurbished Geek Squad listing is currently down at $319.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the $360 MSRP and the lowest price we can find on a refurbished unit. GameStop has pre-owned listings at $330 and this collectible Switch hasn’t been available at Amazon in new condition for a long while now. If you or someone you know has been looking to bring home the sought-after Tears of the Kingdom special edition, this is a notable opportunity. All of the details are down below.

We know just about all of the major retailers will be offering $25 gift cards with purchases of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, or Nintendo Switch Lite, including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target, starting on Sunday. But there are no indications the spacial edition Zelda model will be included. And even if it is, that will deliver an effective value at $335, or $15 above the price of today’s deal.

This Geek Squad unit is also “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system features a design inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, including the familiar Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock (game not included).”

If you don’t need physical copies of your Switch games, the early Mario Day digital game deals are already live. Alongside some DLC packs starting at $2.50, you’ll find all of the Mario Day Switch titles on sale right now waiting in our roundup.

Switch OLED Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition Console features:

On the surface of the glossy white dock, symbols featured in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game are displayed in gold along with the Hylian Crest. A mysterious pattern that appears throughout Hyrule decorates the back of the system. The included Joy-Con controllers feature the classic green and gold colors from the Legend of Zelda series along with symbols and patterns from the new game. Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop.

