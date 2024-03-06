Official Mario Day 2024 eShop Switch game sale goes live today!

While we are still a few days away from Mario Day proper, the celebration has already begun and the Mario Day game deals start today! After LEGO was the first out of the gate with its Mushroom Kingdom festivities, Nintendo followed shortly after with an official announcement of its own festivities leading up to the March 10 worldwide holiday. The “Mega Mushroom-sized list” of upcoming events kicked off with a bonus Switch Online trial and the Mario Day 2024 eShop sale goes live right now (or very shortly). All of the details are down below.

Mario Day game deals on the eShop

As promised in its initial official announcement for Mario Day 2024, Nintendo has loads of notable deals on Mario Switch games at the ready. While many Switch gamers love a good physical copy of these titles for their collections, the eShop sale will be the first to go live this year.

The physical game deals will be live at various retailers including both Best Buy and Amazon starting on March 10 – they could start earlier than that, but that is the official kick-off date according to Nintendo. They will deliver $20 in savings on a range of Mario titles, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more, but it appears some of these deals and the same discount will be live on the eShop starting today.

Nintendo says Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE (you can already score this one for $20), and more will be listed at $39.99 each starting on March 7 at 12 a.m. via the eShop – that’s today!

We will be updating this post with all of the titles that are part of this sale in detail shortly, but just be sure to double check both Amazon and Best Buy for physical copies that might be selling for even less in physical form – unless you specifically prefer the downloadable version.

You can get a complete breakdown of the official Nintendo Mario Day events and deals on the horizon in our original launch coverage right here. Just be sure to also scope out the double insiders points and a first look at the nine new sets LEGO has in the pipeline as well as this special offer Verizon is offering on Switch consoles with its 5G home internet plans as well.

