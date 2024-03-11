Greenworks 80V 26-inch electric hedge trimmer with 2.0Ah battery returns to $175 (Reg. $250)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $174.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its $250 price tag, this model saw very few discounts over 2023, with its smaller counterparts usually being the focus of most sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $62 and landing at the lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Greenworks’ website where it is listed at a higher $300 MSRP. Equipped with a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that provides up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, this hedge trimmer is designed with efficiency and comfort. Its 180-degree rotating rear handle allows for easier and safer trimming at multiple angles while the 26-inch dual-action blades provide a 3/4-inch cutting capacity, able to hit 3,200 strokes per minute.

And if you’re preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around (or perhaps you live in a warmer climate), you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $750, down from $1,100 – with My Best Buy members receiving an additional $150 off (memberships start for only $50). The mower comes equipped with an 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge and features a seven-position height adjustment. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and can produce 730 CFM of airflow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

Be sure to also check out the ongoing deal for the EGO Power+ 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer that comes with a 4.0Ah battery as well as an extra 2.5Ah battery that only costs you $6 more. In the same post you’ll find a similar deal on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that comes with a 7.5Ah battery and an extra 5.0Ah battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals for more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and much more.

80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

Enjoy constant, fade-free power with no dangerous emissions, smells, hassles, or maintenance with the battery-powered Greenworks 80V 26” hedge trimmer. Limbs up to 1.1” are no match for this lightweight, quiet-running trimmer. It features dual-action, 26” laser-cut steel cutting blades and consistent cutting speeds up to 3,200 strokes per minute for fast, efficient cuts. The 180-degree rotating rear handle delivers precision cutting at any angle, and an over-molded, wrap-around front handle provides three-sided gripping for ultimate comfort and control. Greenworks unrivaled Intelligent Power combines TRUBRUSHLESS motor technology, lithium-ion battery power, and ultra-fast control systems for powerful output. Includes 2.0 Ah battery and rapid charger. Battery is compatible with 75+ Greenworks 80V products. Life. Powered. By Greenworks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!