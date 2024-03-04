EGO Power+ 56V 16-inch cordless string trimmer with 4.0Ah and 2.5Ah batteries hits new $300 low

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsEGO
$209 off $300

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer with 4.0Ah and extra 2.5Ah batteries for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $509 price tag, this is the first discount for this particular bundle with the extra battery. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low. Considering this same model without the extra 2.5Ah battery is currently discounted to $294, while the battery itself is on sale for $140, this is a rare opportunity to snag it for only $6 more, giving you $134 in extra savings.

This string trimmer is equipped with a high-efficiency brushless motor and a 56V 4.0Ah ARC lithium battery that gives it a 60-minute lifespan on a single charge – the extra 2.5Ah battery provides an additional 45-minute lifespan. It has a 16-inch cutting swath with two speed settings and a variable speed control for easier handling. It features a telescopic shaft for added comfort depending on the user’s size and also sports EGO’s POWERLOAD technology that makes loading your trimmer’s dual line a breeze with a simple press of a button. Head below to learn more.

You can find a similar bundle on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 7.5Ah and extra 5.0Ah battery for $600, down from $1,048. Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

If you’re looking for one of the biggest and best electric lawn mowers on the market, check out our coverage of the $1000 off deal on the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower. And to further prepare you for spring, Greenworks has extended its sale taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and so much more.

EGO Power+ 56V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer features:

  • Bundle includes the 16” String Trimmer, 4.0Ah ARC Lithium Battery, 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery (may ship separately), and 320W Charger
  • LINE IQ technology auto feeds the trimmer line for a continuous 16-inch cutting swath for bump-free, high-performance trimming; POWERLOAD technology automatically winds the trimmer line by feeding the line into the head and pressing a button
  • Up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge with the included 4.0Ah ARC Lithium battery; add more runtime with the additional 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery included in the bundle (2.5Ah battery may ship separately)
  • Telescopic carbon fiber shaft quickly adjusts for ultimate comfort, backed by a lifetime warranty
  • 5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty; compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
EGO

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Enrich your kids’ playtime with ELEGOO’s UN...
COSORI’s smart 12-in-1 air fryer toaster oven com...
Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro...
Discover Samsung Spring Sale goes live with deals on ap...
Priority Bicycles’ Current e-bike with 50-mile ra...
New Amazon all-time low lands on Marshall’s Middl...
Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with voic...
Baseus brings active cooling to its new15W MagPro Qi2 a...
Load more...
Show More Comments