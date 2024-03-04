EGO Power+ 56V 16-inch cordless string trimmer with 4.0Ah and 2.5Ah batteries hits new $300 low

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer with 4.0Ah and extra 2.5Ah batteries for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $509 price tag, this is the first discount for this particular bundle with the extra battery. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low. Considering this same model without the extra 2.5Ah battery is currently discounted to $294, while the battery itself is on sale for $140, this is a rare opportunity to snag it for only $6 more, giving you $134 in extra savings.

This string trimmer is equipped with a high-efficiency brushless motor and a 56V 4.0Ah ARC lithium battery that gives it a 60-minute lifespan on a single charge – the extra 2.5Ah battery provides an additional 45-minute lifespan. It has a 16-inch cutting swath with two speed settings and a variable speed control for easier handling. It features a telescopic shaft for added comfort depending on the user’s size and also sports EGO’s POWERLOAD technology that makes loading your trimmer’s dual line a breeze with a simple press of a button. Head below to learn more.

You can find a similar bundle on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 7.5Ah and extra 5.0Ah battery for $600, down from $1,048. Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

If you’re looking for one of the biggest and best electric lawn mowers on the market, check out our coverage of the $1000 off deal on the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower. And to further prepare you for spring, Greenworks has extended its sale taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and so much more.

EGO Power+ 56V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer features:

Bundle includes the 16” String Trimmer, 4.0Ah ARC Lithium Battery, 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery (may ship separately), and 320W Charger

LINE IQ technology auto feeds the trimmer line for a continuous 16-inch cutting swath for bump-free, high-performance trimming; POWERLOAD technology automatically winds the trimmer line by feeding the line into the head and pressing a button

Up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge with the included 4.0Ah ARC Lithium battery; add more runtime with the additional 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery included in the bundle (2.5Ah battery may ship separately)

Telescopic carbon fiber shaft quickly adjusts for ultimate comfort, backed by a lifetime warranty

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty; compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries

