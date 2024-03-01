EGO’s Power+ 56V electric lawn mower includes two batteries at $600 (New low, Reg. $1,048)

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 7.5Ah and 5.0Ah battery for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $1,048 price tag, this particular package with the extra 5.0Ah battery saw very few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $749. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low just in time for spring. Considering this same model without the extra 5.0Ah battery is currently discounted to $550 and a standalone 5.0Ah battery is normally priced at $299 and currently discounted to $215, this is a rare opportunity to snag it for only $50 more, giving you $249/$165 in extra savings.

Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

EGO Power+ accessories seeing discounts:

EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features:

Bundle includes the cordless lawn mower, 7.5Ah ARC Lithium battery, 5.0Ah ARC Lithium battery (may ship separately), 550W charger, mulching blade, high lift bagging blade, extended runtime blade, upper blade, grass bag and frame, side discharge chute, and mulching plug

Select Cut multi-blade system delivers customizable cutting performance; Touch Drive self-propelled technology puts complete control in the palm of your hands

Up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge with the included 7.5Ah ARC Lithium battery; 7.5Ah battery recharges in 60 minutes with included 550W charger; add more runtime with the additional 5.0Ah ARC Lithium battery included in the bundle (5.0Ah battery may ship separately)

Eight cutting height positions, adjustable from 1 to 4 inches; 3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty; compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries

