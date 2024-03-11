Popular Nitro Deck anti-drift Switch controller hits one of its best prices today at $45 (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $45
CRKD Nitro Deck

After the launch of the updated plus model, we have been seeing some solid price drops on the popular CRKD Nitro Deck handheld controller grip for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped via Freemode Go (94% positive feedback in the last 12 months) on Amazon. Regularly $60, you’re looking at a solid 25% price drop and one of the best deals we have tracked yet. We have seen this one drop to $50 a number of times before hitting the $45.50 low last month, and now it’s a touch lower than that. It also comes in at $25 under the price of the new Nitro Deck+ pre-order price. The Nitro Decks have become one of the most popular Switch accessories out there, and if you just picked up a new machine with the ongoing Mario Day deals, now’s a notable chance to bring home the anti-drift gamepad. More details below. 

The CRKD Nitro Deck wraps around your Switch with a more pro-grade experience than the included Joy-Con setup. Noted for its “ultimate comfort and speed,” the “zero stick drift” tech is a real highlight here alongside swappable thumbstick toppers and re-mappable back buttons. It also packs in gyro compatibility and rumble support as well as pass-through charging, “letting you charge your Nintendo Switch while playing, so you can enjoy uninterrupted gaming excitement, whether at home or on-the-go.”   

If you’re in the market for a new Switch console altogether, the Mario Day festivities will net you a FREE $25 store credit in the process, and this includes the standard model, OLED, and the Nintendo Switch Lite. Scope out the details right here alongside the rest of the Mario Day 2024 deals. 

CRKD Nitro Deck features:

The Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch delivers ultimate comfort and speed, with zero stick drift, ensuring precise control for intense gameplay in Nintendo Switch games. With low latency USB-C connection, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, the Nitro Deck offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style and elevate your Nintendo Switch experience. Enjoy gyro compatibility and rumble support, bringing your games to life with immersive feedback and enhanced. 

