CRKD’s next-gen Nitro Deck+ with HDMI, new side kick buttons, and more…pre-order now

The Nitro Deck has been one of the most popular and, for some, best Nintendo Switch accessories out there for some time. But CRKD is back today with a brand new new version known as the Nitro Deck+ featuring the same wrap-around controller for Switch with new features around every corner, including HDMI output support. The brand has released the debut announcement trailer for the new Switch gamepad, so head below and check it out alongside more details on what the new plus model brings to your on-the-go and at-home Nintendo gaming setups.

CRKD unveils next-generation Nitro Deck+ for Nintendo Switch

The new Nitro Deck+, much like the previous-generation model, is designed to provide a pro-grade control setup for Nintendo Switch and the OLED Model. The brand says it “builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, incorporating a host of new and improved features” that are heavily inspired by user “feedback following the launch of the original Nitro Deck.”

CRKD (pronounced cracked if you’re wondering) has once again embraced the zero stick drift Hall effect sensors, pass-through charging, re-mappable back buttons, and just about everything else from the original, but there’s plenty of new features and just about everything else has been tweaked for a more optimal experience.

Firstly, the brand has updated the design with a symmetrical thumbstick layout for “enhanced comfort” and has also added in fully programmable Sidekick buttons that “allow for more customization options” right beside them. The adjustable sensitivity on the triggers is joined by swappable stick tops (in case they get worn down or you want to switch up the style of them at some point), and, what many feel is the biggest upgrade, an HDMI adapter allowing you to play in Docked Mode while connected to a TV.

Every Nitro Deck+ includes a USB-C to HDMI adapter, enabling you to seamlessly switch to Docked Mode and play on your TV. To activate Docked mode, make sure to insert power into the Input, connect the USB-C to HDMI adapter to the Output port, and then link it with an HDMI cable.

Features at a glance:

Enhanced Comfort (New Thumbstick Layout)

Zero Stick Drift (Hall-Effect Sensors)

HDMI Output for TV Play (Play While Docked)

Re-mappable Back Buttons

Programmable Sidekick Buttons

Adjustable Trigger Sensitivity

Low Latency (Direct connection via USB-C)

Bluetooth Connection (To update firmware via app or as a connection alternative)

Swappable Stick Tops

Adjustable Vibration Feedback

Gyro Compatible for Motion Control Games

No Deadzone Mode

Turbo Mode

Pass-through Charging Feature

Use as an Extra Controller

Easy Eject System

Integrated Display Stand

Connects to the CRKD Companion App

The Nitro Deck+ is now available for pre-order at $69.99 in clear black or in clear white – both include the USB-C to HDMI adapter.

But if the improvements aren’t getting you excited, you can land the original model on sale for $50 via Amazon right now.

