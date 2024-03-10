Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more

Mario Day 2024 has now officially arrived with notable deals on Switch consoles, first-party physical Switch games, and much more. The Mario festivities tend to give Switch gamers the best chance in the early part of the year to shore up their Switch game library with many of the best Mario and friends titles, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more, not to mention a host of deals on third-party accessories, LEGO kits, and and other hardware. This is the place to find all of the best Mario Day deals in one place and we will be updating it through the day as more price drops go live at major retailers across the web. Head below for our 2024 edition of the best Mario Day deals, including games, Switch consoles, and more. Let’s-a Go!

Mario Day console deals – Gift card promotion

Update: The official Best Buy Deals of the Day Mario Day sale is now live with loads of Nintendo-themed deals: Switch games, toys, accessories, and more. You’ll also find the $25 gift card promotion on all the standard Switch consoles mentioned below at the ready right here.

This year Nintendo has decided not to unleash a special Mario Day Switch console bundle (at least not as of yet), instead deciding to go with a special gift card promotion from several different retailers. The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite will be available from today through March 16 with a bonus $25 gift card from select retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, and more. If you’re looking to score a new Switch console, you might as well do it from the major retailers and score some FREE credit at the same time.

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.

Mario Day game deals now live!

Alongside the already live digital game deals, today marks the start of the Mario Day game deals on physical copies at various retailers. You’ll find these offers via Best Buy and Amazon at the ready (they are already live or will be any second) and we will update this post throughout the day with the best offers from across the web. As of right now, there are no deals on the brand new Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which, knowing Nintendo, is to be expected, but there are plenty of Mario titles on sale right now you can scope out down below.

Mario Day Switch case and controller deals:

Toys and collectibles

More of Mario Day 2024:

