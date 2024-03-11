PDP’s see-through Switch controllers with floating figurines from $25.50 (Reg. $40), more

As part of Amazon’s latest gaming accessory sale and joining the ongoing Mario Day deals, we are now tracking some notable deals on the unique PDP REALMz controllers for Nintendo Switch. PDP launched its new Sonic the Hedgehog REALMz gear back in August, and now we are tracking some deals on the controllers. You’ll find the Tails, Knuckles, and Sonic models, each complete with a floating 3D figurine in the see-through form-factor, starting from $25.50 for the wired models. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40, this is as much as 42% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deals are also the lowest we have tracked on the Tails and Knuckles editions. Head below for more details and offers on the wireless models.

While the wireless models aren’t seeing deals quite as deep, you will find the regularly $60 gamepads starting from $49.99 shipped, or nearly 20% off the going rate. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on the Tails and Knuckles models.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, these officially licensed gamepads feature all of the usual controls, but with unique partially see-through designs showcasing collectible figurines and customizable RGB lighting throughout – “LED lighting effects that you can change using the ABXY buttons.” Scope out all of the details right here.

Then check out the ongoing Mario Day deals in our roundup as well as everything else in Amazon’s gaming accessory sale – Switch cases, controllers, chargers, and more.

PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Collectible figurine captured inside the grip and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game scenes

3.5mm jack for in-game audio and chat, plus built-in volume controls on the D-pad

Expertly designed for all-day comfort and long-lasting performance

Brighten your gameplay with LED lighting effects that you can change using the ABXY buttons

