New PDP REALMz Switch/Xbox controllers and headset suspend a 3D Sonic figurine inside

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsPDP
PDP REALMz controllers Sonic

After seeing the new PowerA Sonic gaming accessory collection recently, PDP is out with even more interesting and eye-catching controllers and headsets. The lineup includes a headset as well as wired controllers for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox, but they also feature particularly special designs that make for wonderful collectibles as well. Each of the new accessories feature a collectible Sonic figurine suspended within the clear, see-through cases and you can get a better look down below as pre-orders go live on Amazon. 

New PDP REALMz collectible Sonic gaming gear

The new PDP REALMz controllers include the Sonic Green Hill Zone For Nintendo Switch and the Sonic Superstars model for Xbox. Both include wired connections to your console of choice and come with the official seal of approval from SEGA, Nintendo, and Xbox.

But the really interesting part of the design here the miniature figurine encapsulated in the hand grip on both. 

Take a closer look at the Xbox model:

  • Collectible figurine captured inside the grip and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game artwork
  • Enhance your gameplay with rumble motors, impulse triggers, programmable back buttons and LED lighting effects
  • Expertly designed for all-day comfort and long-lasting performance
  • Re-map buttons, reconfigure triggers, adjust deadzones, and more with the free PDP Control Hub app
  • Officially licensed by Xbox and SEGA

And here’s the Green Hill Zone Switch design:

  • Collectible figurine captured inside the grip and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game scenes
  • 3.5mm jack for in-game audio and chat, plus built-in volume controls on the D-pad
  • Expertly designed for all-day comfort and long-lasting performance
  • Brighten your gameplay with LED lighting effects that you can change using the ABXY buttons
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo and SEGA

There’s also the Sonic Superstars: Sonic Go Fast Nintendo Switch headset that features a see-through ear cup suspending the 3D Sonic figurine inside. They feature 40mm drivers, a padded, over-the-ear design, and a noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute feature.

  • Collectible figurine captured inside the earcup and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game artwork
  • Fine-tuned audio through 40mm drivers for immersive gameplay
  • Lightweight build and padded, over-the-ear design for comfort during all-day gaming sessions
  • Sleek, noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute feature
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo and SEGA

Both the Green Hill Zone for Switch and the Sonic Superstars Xbox model controllers are now up for pre-order at $39.99 shipped much like the Sonic Go Fast Nintendo Switch headset. All three of which include the Amazon pre-order guarantee, so you’ll be charged the lowest price they drop to before release starting in December. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: Satechi’s new Dual Dock Stand hides 9 por...
Make D&D minis on the ELEGOO Saturn 8K resin 3D pri...
Today’s best Android app deals: Zenge, OXXO, Scal...
Immerse yourself into deeper gameplay with the HP Omen ...
Onvis HomeKit smart plugs sport Matter and Thread suppo...
Razer’s RGB Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse...
BirdBike e-bike sees $1,369 discount alongside EGO elec...
8Bitdo’s wireless multi-platform Sn30 Pro gamepad...
Load more...
Show More Comments