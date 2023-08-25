New PDP REALMz Switch/Xbox controllers and headset suspend a 3D Sonic figurine inside

After seeing the new PowerA Sonic gaming accessory collection recently, PDP is out with even more interesting and eye-catching controllers and headsets. The lineup includes a headset as well as wired controllers for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox, but they also feature particularly special designs that make for wonderful collectibles as well. Each of the new accessories feature a collectible Sonic figurine suspended within the clear, see-through cases and you can get a better look down below as pre-orders go live on Amazon.

New PDP REALMz collectible Sonic gaming gear

The new PDP REALMz controllers include the Sonic Green Hill Zone For Nintendo Switch and the Sonic Superstars model for Xbox. Both include wired connections to your console of choice and come with the official seal of approval from SEGA, Nintendo, and Xbox.

But the really interesting part of the design here the miniature figurine encapsulated in the hand grip on both.

Take a closer look at the Xbox model:

Collectible figurine captured inside the grip and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game artwork

Enhance your gameplay with rumble motors, impulse triggers, programmable back buttons and LED lighting effects

Expertly designed for all-day comfort and long-lasting performance

Re-map buttons, reconfigure triggers, adjust deadzones, and more with the free PDP Control Hub app

Officially licensed by Xbox and SEGA

And here’s the Green Hill Zone Switch design:

Collectible figurine captured inside the grip and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game scenes

3.5mm jack for in-game audio and chat, plus built-in volume controls on the D-pad

Expertly designed for all-day comfort and long-lasting performance

Brighten your gameplay with LED lighting effects that you can change using the ABXY buttons

Officially licensed by Nintendo and SEGA

There’s also the Sonic Superstars: Sonic Go Fast Nintendo Switch headset that features a see-through ear cup suspending the 3D Sonic figurine inside. They feature 40mm drivers, a padded, over-the-ear design, and a noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute feature.

Collectible figurine captured inside the earcup and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game artwork

Fine-tuned audio through 40mm drivers for immersive gameplay

Lightweight build and padded, over-the-ear design for comfort during all-day gaming sessions

Sleek, noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute feature

Officially licensed by Nintendo and SEGA

Both the Green Hill Zone for Switch and the Sonic Superstars Xbox model controllers are now up for pre-order at $39.99 shipped much like the Sonic Go Fast Nintendo Switch headset. All three of which include the Amazon pre-order guarantee, so you’ll be charged the lowest price they drop to before release starting in December.

