PNY’s 4TB EliteX-PRO portable SSD with speeds up to 1,600MB/s drops to $238 (Reg. $380)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriespny
Reg. $380 $238

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the PNY EliteX-PRO 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable Solid-State Drive at $238.23 shipped. Regularly $380 at retailers like B&H, this is 37% off and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a couple drops to $235 or so over the holidays last year, deals on larger-capacity 4TB SSDs with these sorts of speeds have been hard to come by since. Now within a few bucks of the all-time low, you’re looking at roughly $59 per TB here for one of the best values we have tracked on any portable SSD this year. Head below for more details. 

The PNY EliteX-PRO lineup typically delivers notable value, and especially so when they are on sale. The latest 4TB 1,050MB/s models from Samsung and Crucial are up at $250 to $300 and the EliteX-PRO can reach speeds as high as 1,600MB/s. Housed inside of a metal frame, it also delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support alongside both USB-A and USB-C connectivity as well as a 3-year warranty. 

Folks with particularly high-end rigs that are looking for something with a more rugged design will want to check out the new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD from the brand that was just unveiled last week. This one is IP65-rated for protection against water and dust with a protective cover for the connection port, and you can take a deep dive in our launch coverage right here

PNY EliteX-PRO 4TB Portable SSD features:

  • Transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write
  • Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables
  • Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology
  • Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos
  • Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing
  • Competitive 3-Year Limited Warranty or TBW backed by 24/7 US based technical support

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
pny

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station hi...
Cole Haan Spring Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of ...
TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down ...
Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeab...
Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ...
Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air sta...
Anker’s regularly $100 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad ...
Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343 (New lo...
Load more...
Show More Comments