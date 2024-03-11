PNY’s 4TB EliteX-PRO portable SSD with speeds up to 1,600MB/s drops to $238 (Reg. $380)

Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the PNY EliteX-PRO 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable Solid-State Drive at $238.23 shipped. Regularly $380 at retailers like B&H, this is 37% off and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a couple drops to $235 or so over the holidays last year, deals on larger-capacity 4TB SSDs with these sorts of speeds have been hard to come by since. Now within a few bucks of the all-time low, you’re looking at roughly $59 per TB here for one of the best values we have tracked on any portable SSD this year. Head below for more details.

The PNY EliteX-PRO lineup typically delivers notable value, and especially so when they are on sale. The latest 4TB 1,050MB/s models from Samsung and Crucial are up at $250 to $300 and the EliteX-PRO can reach speeds as high as 1,600MB/s. Housed inside of a metal frame, it also delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support alongside both USB-A and USB-C connectivity as well as a 3-year warranty.

Folks with particularly high-end rigs that are looking for something with a more rugged design will want to check out the new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD from the brand that was just unveiled last week. This one is IP65-rated for protection against water and dust with a protective cover for the connection port, and you can take a deep dive in our launch coverage right here.

PNY EliteX-PRO 4TB Portable SSD features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

Competitive 3-Year Limited Warranty or TBW backed by 24/7 US based technical support

