Score 100-feet of Govee smart strip lights today at just $11, or 130-feet for $15 (50% off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering some deep deals on its smart strip lights. While not the latest and greatest models in the lineup, this is a great chance to land as much as 130-feet of smartphone-controlled strip lights at a particularly low price point. The deals breakdown as follows after clipping the on-page 50% coupons: 65.5 feet for $10.49, 100 feet for $10.99, or 130 feet for $14.99. All of which ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and are now among he lowest-priced options from a brand we feature on a regular basis. You;re looking at up to 50% in savings and some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. Check out the details down below.

These Govee LED Strip Lights are great for adding some ambiance to your space, whether it be under shelves and desks, along the floor boards, or otherwise, without spending a fortune. They feature app control to customize the timers, millions of different colors, preset scene modes, and music synching action alongside the ability to group multiple strips “so they turn on in union like the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. One-click to achieve the whole house illuminating.”

Now, if you would prefer to side-step the previous-generation models on sale above and go with some of the brand new options, Govee’s new smart Neon Rope Light 2 just made its first debut this week with Matter support and a more flexible design. Get a complete breakdown of what this new release can bring to your setup in our launch coverage right here. And then swing by our smart home hub for the rest of the deals we are tracking right now in the category.

Govee LED Strip Light features:

100ft Extra Long Lighting: These LED strip lights for room are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, ceilings, and home decorations.

Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management of the LED lighting strips within a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection range, including music modes, scene modes, timers, suitable for Easter decorations.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music, suitable for Easter decor. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms or calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

Multiple Scene Options: The light strip has 64 scene modes to create a festive atmosphere that matches your mood or activity. 4 categories: Nature, Festival, Life, Emotion let you choose stunning backgrounds according to your emotion or purpose.

