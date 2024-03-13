Never lose your tumbler again: Ember’s smart Find My Travel Mug drops to $128 (Reg. $200)

While Best Buy is now offering a $40 price drop on the Find My-equipped Ember Travel Mug 2+, Amazon has now matched that price and added an additional 20% on-page coupon. You can now score the regularly $200 smart mug down at $127.99 shipped, delivering one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. This is nearly 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one delivers on all of the same custom, wireless temperature control features of the standard Ember Mugs, but in a travel-ready tumbler form-factor complete with built-in Apple Find My tech. Hit the jump for more details.

As you’ll know from our previous feature piece, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ comes with Apple location tracking tech. This means you can quickly add it to your list of findable items in the iPhone Apple Find My app, and track its whereabouts so you never misplace your tumbler (for very long) ever again.

From there, and as mentioned above, it also delivers on the Ember temperature control experience. You can regulate the temperature of your coffee and tea (or whatever else you might have in there) – it can maintain your ideal temperature between 120°F and 145°F for up to three hours on a full charge. While that’s typically more than enough time to keep your drink at the right temp for daily commutes and the like, the included charging coaster ensures all day battery life anyway.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ with Apple Find My features:

Ember Travel Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart travel mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 3 hours on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more, or use the new touch display on this travel coffee mug to set your temperature without a smartphone

Locate with Apple FindMy: Locate your Ember Travel Mug 2+ on a map using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or Find Items app on your Apple Watch

Spill-Proof: The Ember Travel Mug’s leakproof, push-to-open lid will keep your hot beverage from spilling while on the go; The 360º drinking experience makes it convenient to sip from any side, and it is engineered for easy cleaning

