Land a 43-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay down at just $150 for today only ($120 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is once again offering the Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV for just $149.99 shipped. Regularly $270, youâ€™re looking at a $120 price drop and the lowest we can find. Potentially needless to say, this is also a particularly low price for 43-inch TV with 4K resolutions and AirPlay. Not only do many of the sub 50-inch models out there in this ultra-affordable price range tend to be HD (instead of 4K) like the Amazon 2-series variants, but it also comes in at well below some of the 4K options like this entry-level TCL 43-inch smart TV and this comparable Roku 43-inch model that is currently sitting at its $200 Amazon low. Head below for more details on the Pioneer.Â

Okay, so one is going to tell you this Pioneer TV is going to look better than the pricey stuff or even include all of the bells and whistles, but again you are looking at a super budget-friendly 4K display thatâ€™s great for smaller rooms or the kids. And it is indeed a smart TV with access to your streaming services with a 4K (2160p) resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, a voice remote, and three HDMI inputs. And again, it even delivers Apple AirPlay streaming to the equation.Â

If you would prefer to go with Amazonâ€™s entry-level models, they are currently starting at new all-time lows from $179 shipped. And on the other end of the spectrum, you can now save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order or score Samsungâ€™s originally $2,300 85-inch Q60C 4K smart TV down at a new $1,250 low. The rest of our ongoing TV deals are waiting right here.Â

Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Enjoy stunning video with a Pioneer Xumo TV equipped with 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range. Access favorite streaming apps and 300+ free streaming channels. Use My List to keep content in one place and included voice remote to verbally access content. Experience a whole new level of visual and audio entertainment with the Pioneer PN43-751-24U 43â€³ Class LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Xumo TV.Â

