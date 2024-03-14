While we are tracking some early offers on the new 2024 models, Amazon is now offering a deep deal on the 2023 Samsung 85-inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum Smart TV down at $1,249.99 shipped alongside the smaller variants below. This model debuted last year at $2,300 and is now $1,050 less. It has most recently been sitting at a $1,600 regular price at Best Buy (where it is now matching the Amazon deal) and is now $350 below that. A notable price for an oversized 85-inch model from a brand like Samsung, you can head below for details on the specs and offers on smaller sizes.Â

Samsungâ€™s 85-inch Q60C features the brandâ€™s AirSlim design and offers up a 4K (2160p) panel with HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear as well as three HDMI inputs. Youâ€™ll also find Bluetooth 5.2, a pair of USB ports, and deals on the 55- and 65-inch models below:Â

If youâ€™re looking to bring spending down and still landÂ a giant 85-incher, check out the TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $998 shipped instead. It might not be a Samsung, but many folks swear by the value brands like TCL and Hisense bring to the home theater.Â

Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum Smart TV features:

This lean, mean 4K machine is primed for your leap into Quantum Dot technologyâ€”and a bold new world of color and contrast. Take your entire viewing experience to the next level with the elevated audio and astounding picture quality of Samsung QLED. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but youâ€™ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color. Beyond amazing visuals, youâ€™ll be drawn in by 3D surround sound that moves with the action.Â

