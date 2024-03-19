Anker Space A40 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds from $49 (50% off), plus more from $24

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesAnker
50% off From $24

Now sitting alongside new deals on its latest Qi2 charging gear and eufy smart home cameras/locks, Anker’s official Amazon storefront has now kicked off a sale event featuring a range of its Soundcore headphones and earbuds. Joining some over-ear options and entry-level buds from $24, one highlight offer has the Anker Space A40 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds in various colorways starting from $49 shipped. Now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked, this regularly $100 set of in-ear headphones is at the lowest price we can find with over 50% in savings. We came mostly impressed with this set at review, are even more so at a price like this. Head below for more deals and details. 

The Anker Space A40 buds feature an upgraded noise cancelling system ”to block out a wider range of distracting noises” with an auto-adjustment feature that “selects a suitable level of noise cancelling for your surroundings.” From there, you can count on 50-hours of wireless playback with the included case – plus an extra 4 hours with a 10-minute quick charge. 

More of today’s Anker headphone deals:

 Anker Space A40 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • Reduce Noise By Up to 98%: Space A40 has an upgraded noise cancelling system to block out a wider range of distracting noises. So wherever you go, you’ll always have the space you need to focus.
  • Automatically Tailored Noise Cancelling: Space A40 detects external noises and automatically selects a suitable level of noise cancelling for your surroundings. Enjoy your personal space whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight.
  • 50 Hours of Personal Space: That’s enough playtime to enjoy up to 1,000 songs or 25 movies. The earbuds have a 10-hour single charge playtime, and fast charging gives you 4 hours of listening from a quick 10-minute charge.
  • Highly Detailed Sound: Thanks to soundcore’s pioneering double-layer diaphragm drivers, Space A40 noise cancelling earbuds produce sound with strong bass, clear mids, and bright treble. You can also listen using LDAC mode for Hi-Res Audio Wireless sound.

