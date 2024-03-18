Save $84 on Anker’s all-in-one wireless video smart lock and doorbell at $196, more from $45

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeAnker
Reg. $280 $196
a close up of a speaker

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront has now launched a wide-ranging smart home sale featuring a series of its indoor and outdoor cameras as well as its hybrid E330 Video Smart Lock. This one debuted last fall at $280 and is now available down at $195.99 shipped. This is a solid 30% price drop, a match of the previous deal, and the lowest we can find. While there are certainly more affordable video doorbells out there, like the Ring Battery wireless model and many others, Anker is delivering its combo solution with a built-in smart lock for an all-in-one front porch monitoring and front door setup. Hit the jump for more details and additional deals. 

The E330 Video Smart Lock is very much what it sounds like, an all-in-one device that delivers a fingerprint recognition smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens “for crystal clear visibility even at night,” and a video doorbell. There five ways to unlock here – fingerprint reader, the app, Alexa or Google voice commands, the keypad, or a traditional key – while the camera system delivers live feeds to your smart device no matter where you are. It also sports a 10.000mAh battery for wireless installation – “with a large rechargeable battery, you won’t have to keep buying batteries for your Smart Lock.”

More Anker smart home gear deals:

If you prefer to go with the Blink ecosystem, this morning we featured a host of deals on its smart camera systems including the latest Outdoor 4 matching its all-time low. Just be sure to also scope out its brand new Mini 2 smart camera from $40

Anker eufy E330 Video Smart Lock features:

  • 3-in-1 Triple Security: This all-in-one device combines a speedy fingerprint recognition smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens for crystal clear visibility even at night, and a video doorbell. Enjoy full control over your front door and keep tabs on all the details, day or night.
  • 5 Easy Ways to Unlock: The efficient chip and slim fingerprint film combine to recognize you in the blink of an eye, and unlock your door in a heartbeat. Control Video Smart Lock E330 via the eufy Security app, by chatting with your Alexa or Google Voice Assistant, by using the keypad, or with keys.
  • Remote Control from Anywhere: No matter where you are, you can see who’s at your door through the doorbell camera and manage your lock with the eufy Security app. Stay informed with notifications* and easily handle access for any visitor. *Push notifications with thumbnail previews require thumbnail preview images to be temporarily stored in the cloud.
  • One Big Battery Covers Everything: With a large rechargeable battery, you won’t have to keep buying batteries for your Smart Lock. It powers all features and has a generous 10,000 mAh capacity.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google Pixel Tablet with magnetic charging dock starts ...
New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to to...
Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa3, SaGa SCARL...
Your home theater needs the Sonos Sub Gen 3 now that it...
Introducing Hydrow Vista: The most immersive rower on t...
LG’s unique new StanbyME Go briefcase monitor see...
Amazon’s multi-platform Xbox-style Luna Wireless ...
Razer’s ultra lightweight ambidextrous Viper V2 P...
Load more...
Show More Comments