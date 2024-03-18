Save $84 on Anker’s all-in-one wireless video smart lock and doorbell at $196, more from $45

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront has now launched a wide-ranging smart home sale featuring a series of its indoor and outdoor cameras as well as its hybrid E330 Video Smart Lock. This one debuted last fall at $280 and is now available down at $195.99 shipped. This is a solid 30% price drop, a match of the previous deal, and the lowest we can find. While there are certainly more affordable video doorbells out there, like the Ring Battery wireless model and many others, Anker is delivering its combo solution with a built-in smart lock for an all-in-one front porch monitoring and front door setup. Hit the jump for more details and additional deals.

The E330 Video Smart Lock is very much what it sounds like, an all-in-one device that delivers a fingerprint recognition smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens “for crystal clear visibility even at night,” and a video doorbell. There five ways to unlock here – fingerprint reader, the app, Alexa or Google voice commands, the keypad, or a traditional key – while the camera system delivers live feeds to your smart device no matter where you are. It also sports a 10.000mAh battery for wireless installation – “with a large rechargeable battery, you won’t have to keep buying batteries for your Smart Lock.”

More Anker smart home gear deals:

If you prefer to go with the Blink ecosystem, this morning we featured a host of deals on its smart camera systems including the latest Outdoor 4 matching its all-time low. Just be sure to also scope out its brand new Mini 2 smart camera from $40.

Anker eufy E330 Video Smart Lock features:

3-in-1 Triple Security: This all-in-one device combines a speedy fingerprint recognition smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens for crystal clear visibility even at night, and a video doorbell. Enjoy full control over your front door and keep tabs on all the details, day or night.

5 Easy Ways to Unlock: The efficient chip and slim fingerprint film combine to recognize you in the blink of an eye, and unlock your door in a heartbeat. Control Video Smart Lock E330 via the eufy Security app, by chatting with your Alexa or Google Voice Assistant, by using the keypad, or with keys.

Remote Control from Anywhere: No matter where you are, you can see who’s at your door through the doorbell camera and manage your lock with the eufy Security app. Stay informed with notifications* and easily handle access for any visitor. *Push notifications with thumbnail previews require thumbnail preview images to be temporarily stored in the cloud.

One Big Battery Covers Everything: With a large rechargeable battery, you won’t have to keep buying batteries for your Smart Lock. It powers all features and has a generous 10,000 mAh capacity.

