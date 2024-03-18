Anker’s new 15W Qi2 chargers fall to all-time lows: 3-in-1 at $82, power bank $48, more

Amazon is offering new all-time lows across Anker’s latest Qi2 MagSafe Charger lineup. The headliner has the 3-in-1 MagGo 15W Qi2 Charging Station at $82.49 shipped. That’s 25% off the usual $110 price tag and a new all-time low as the only standalone discount we’ve seen so far. There was a buy two, save 15% sale earlier in the year, for comparison. But now you can lock-in an extra 10% in savings to score the best discount on one of our favorite chargers. Earlier in the year, I took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, and we explore all the other deals below the fold.

Anker’s newest 3-in-1 charging station also happens to be one of its most compact releases to date. That doesn’t hold it back from being able to charge all of your gear, though, with a 15W Qi2 MagSafe pad resting above a 5W Qi pad underneath. There’s also a fold-out Apple Watch fast charger to go alongside the iPhone 15 and AirPods power pads. It’s just as compelling of an option for charging your entire Apple setup at home on a nightstand as it is for throwing in your travel bag. In the box, you also get a USB-C cable and 40W wall adapter.

All of the other Anker Qi2 deals today:

More on the Anker 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station:

Unlock the power of high-speed 15W charging, backed by Qi2 certification. Seamlessly compatible with MagSafe, its high-speed charging is redefined. Ultra-Compact Foldable Design: At only 6.9 oz, this wireless charging station boasts a size comparable to a deck of cards when folded and weighs less than a baseball. Quickly power up your Apple Watch Series 9 to 47% in just 30 minutes thanks to the MFW certification—significantly faster than non-certified chargers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!