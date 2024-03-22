Nomad’s titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch bands start from $160 (Save 20%)

Nomad launched a 20% off sitewide spring sale earlier in the week, and now to end the week we’re circling back to highlight one of the better deals from the event. Nomad may be known for its leather accessories, but the company’s metal link Apple Watch bands are also some of the best on the market. They’re also on sale right now, too. Applying code SUPERSPRING2024 at checkout lets you bring home the Titanium Band for $240 shipped. Both 45mm and 41mm models are available at $60 below the usual $300 price tag. It’s a rare chance to save after a recent stock refresh, too.

Nomad’s Titanium Band is one of the more premium Apple Watch straps on the market, even going as far to give Apple’s own in-house option a run for its money. It’s made of a Grade 2 titanium material that comes covered in a diamond-like carbon coating for some extra durability. You get a choice of both black or natural designs to fit with many of the different Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra case styles.

I personally loved the band back when I reviewed it at launch a few years back – an opinion I stand by today. In fact, it’s still my favorite premium band all these years later.

There are also some steel options in Nomad’s Apple Watch band lineup, too. The build isn’t quite as high-end as the titanium styles. But it still features the same adjustable metal link design. There are also silver, graphite, and black designs available for both sizes of Apple Watch. Pricing starts at $160 with the code we mentioned above, marking the first discounts in months from the usual $200 going rates.

Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band features:

Designed from the ground up, Titanium Band takes cues from classic watch bands with its adjustable links and integrated lugs and adds an innovative magnetic clasp for a modern touch. An ultra-slim custom designed clasp allows the band to effortlessly open and securely close with the power of neodymium magnets. Grade 2 Titanium is over 99% pure titanium. Its low density and high strength makes it a top choice for demanding applications in the aerospace and marine industries, allowing us to create an uncompromised design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!