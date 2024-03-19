Nomad takes 20% off entire collection of 15W MagSafe chargers, leather iPhone cases, more

Nomad is on a mission to refresh your setup with some new gear this spring, offering a new sitewide sale in the process. Right now, when you apply code SUPERSPRING2024 at checkout, you’ll be able to take 20% off everything the brand sells. Items will have to be in stock to lock in the savings. Nomad makes so many of our favorite iPhone and Apple accessories, so picking up one favorite is always tough. But if there has to be just one highlight, it would be the Stand One Max. The new 15W upright MagSafe charging stand sells for $144 as the very first discount. It’s down from $180 and arrives at a new all-time low.

Nomad’s newest 3-in-1 charging station just launched last December with official 15W MagSafe specs in tow. If you’re not sold on the more affordable Qi2 offerings out there and want something that is just as premium as the iPhone you’re pairing it with, this is it. There’s a metal and glass design to go alongside an Apple Watch fast charger and 5W Qi pad for AirPods. We take a closer look at the new Stand One Max in our hands-on coverage over at 9to5Mac, too.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll also be able to save on tons of other gear from Nomad. There’s its collection of leather iPhone 15 cases which are our favorite on the market, as well as some of the very best Apple Watch bands – in both rubbery sport styles and more elegant metal link designs. Everything is 20% off so long as it is currently in stock, you just have to apply this code SUPERSPRING2024 at checkout.

More on the Nomad Stand One Max:

Stand One Max harnesses the power of MagSafe and wireless charging to simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Its weighted metal and glass design looks great on any desk or bedside.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!