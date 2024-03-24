Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Kindle reader deals: $85 off Kindle Scribe, kids models, and more

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon has finally unleashed the proper Kindle reader sale this morning. You’ll find a few different models on sale, including some kids editions, alongside the flagship Kindle Scribe tablet. It is now starting from $254.99 shipped, down from the regular $340 on the base model. This is up to 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $15 under the price we tracked last December ahead of the holidays, today’s deal delivers $85 in savings. And you can even get an additional $40 off the total when you purchase two of them. One of the best prices we have tracked since its debut back in September 2023, all of the details and the rest of the Amazon Big Spring Sale Kindle deals are waiting below.

The Kindle Scribe, as you may know, is much more than just your typical reader. While it does come with many of the best features from Amazon’s other models, this Paperwhite reader experience also allows users to “write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch, and more.” It features a 300 ppi glare-free, front-lit display, the “longest battery life on any Kindle,” and comes with the stylus you’ll need to “review and take notes directly on PDFs, or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word.”

If you’re in the market for more of a full on tablet experience, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Fire tab offers are worth a look. Including its All-new Fire HD 10 tablet at the best price of the year, you’ll also find deals on the Fire Max 11, kids models, and more from $65 right here.

Kindle Scribe features:

The only Kindle that includes a digital notebook – Read and write down thoughts in books or a separate notebook.

Create Kindle notebooks – write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch and more. View your notebooks on the Kindle app, export to pdf or convert to text and send to your contacts.

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.

Read and take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen.

