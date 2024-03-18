Amazon’s All-new Fire HD 10 tablet returns to best price of the year at $95 (32% off), more

Joining ongoing offers on the upgraded Fire Max 11 model, Amazon has now kicked off a couple new Fire tablet sales headlined by kids models and the All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet that launched for the first time back in September. Regularly $140, you can now land this one starting from $94.99 shipped. This is 32% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. It has only seen a handful of price drops since its debut with today’s offer landing on par with the lowest we have tracked outside of last year’s limited holiday sales. Just be sure to head down below for more details on the All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 table as well additional offers for the kids and more.

The All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 debuted last fall as a faster and lighter take on Amazon’s previous-generation 10-inch tablet. Alongside all of the usual features of previous models, like the 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display made from aluminosilicate glass and Alexa integration, it also comes with a lighter form-factor, faster processor action, stylus support, and a better 5 MP front-facing camera for better pictures and chatting with friends and family. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

More Fire tablet deals:

Fire HD Kids deals:

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

