TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs now start from $10.50 a pop: 4-pack $43 or two for $24

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs for $43.08 shipped. This set debuted at $70 last spring and has been bouncing between $45 and as much as $61 since October of last year. Today’s deal is nearly $1 under our previous mention to deliver the best price we have tracked on this 4-pack yet – you’re looking at four Matter plugs at just under $10.50 a pop. While not quite as good a per plug value, if you’re looking to bring costs down right now, the 2-pack is still selling at the discounted $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 – this is also $1 under our previous mention. Today’s offers are some of the best prices you’ll find on Matter-compatible smart plugs from one of the more well known brands in the smart home space. Head below for all of the details.

As you may know, the Matter standard flooding the smart home space enables all of the compatible gear to work alongside one another to some degree or other. It makes for a far more integrated, unified, and intuitive control experience, bringing together all of the Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings gear that support it . From there, these plugs deliver on all of the usual amenities of a good smart plug – energy consumption monitoring to bring your bills down, scheduling and timers for convenience, and both smartphone and voice control for connected electronics.

Just be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the rest of the intelligent upgrade deals we are tracking this week. Some highlights include one of the best prices ever on Amazon’s Smart Thermostat, Linkind’s 4-pack of Matter Edison smart bulbs, and the first deal of the year on Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen. You’ll also want to scope out this offer on the Govee Glide Hexa Pro light panel.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

