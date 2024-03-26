Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen sees first discount of the year at $75, more

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen. This Alexa smart display is now down to $74.99 shipped in three different colorways from its usual $90 price tag. Today’s offer is the first of the year and the lowest since we saw it discounted for the holiday shopping season last year. It’s the third-best offer to date, as well. Dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop, or head below as we break down what’s new this time around.

Amazon’s latest smart display was just refreshed earlier in the spring and arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual access to Alexa. You’ll be able to do all of the same things previous models offered, but now there’s improved sound thanks to an entirely new internal speaker system. This is also the first Echo smart display to launch with Matter from the start. 

That opens up a whole new world of smart home connectivity. Amazon is also applying some more sustainable construction focus to its Echo Show 3rd Gen, with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled polyester yarn being used in the build.

Alongside the Echo Show 5, some of the other latest Alexa displays are also marked down. These aren’t the first offers of 2024 like the lead deal, but are still some of the lowest prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. You’ll find the same screen-based Alexa experience as noted above, just in two larger form-factors that are better-suited for the kitchen and other common areas.

Echo Show 5 3rd Gen features:

Set alarms and timers, sleep soundly with a relaxing playlist, start your morning with a smart home routine, see your calendar or weather clearly – all with your voice. Stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video—now with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Includes a 5.5″ display so you can view shows, song titles, and more at a glance.

