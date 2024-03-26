Govee Glide Hexa Pro light panel 10-pack falls to $125 (Save $75), more starting from $28

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels 10-pack for $124.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Already down from its $200 price tag, this kit kept above $150 for most of the previous year’s discounts, only falling to $120 during Christmas sales and further to a new $110 low on the first day of February. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 38% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $15 above the all-time low from last month.

These light panels sport a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels in any configuration that you prefer for smart ambient multi-color lighting. They combine dynamic flowing effects and 3D-like features to provide a true visual symphony of color, with a diverse array of scene modes and millions of color combinations to choose from and/or customize – which you can do via the companion app that also gives you hands-free voice control. These panels also feature a music mode that can sync up the lights with your favorite tunes, just “choose your favorite beats and select the direction for the govee lights to flow for energetic dance parties, intense game nights, or gentle vibes for date nights.”

More Govee light discounts:

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel 10-pack features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H6066, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your gaming decor to the next level. These LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience. BUFF Your Battlestation with Govee lights in gaming activities.

Expressive Scenes: Find the lighting that expresses your mood or celebrates your favorite holidays such as gaming time with our diverse mix of scene modes. Change up your scenes in one tap and watch the colors naturally transition from one scene to the next.

Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Our light panels are designed for those who think outside the box with their lighting. One adapter supports up to 25 panels. Preview your gaming or holiday design on the app and start the creative process.

Visualize Your Music: With music mode, you can experience concert lighting at home. Choose your favorite beats and select the direction for the govee lights to flow for energetic dance parties, intense game nights, or gentle vibes for date nights.

Smart App & Voice Controls: Not only are our light panels intelligent, but they will make your life much easier. With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can control your govee lights for gaming and holiday decor with ease.

