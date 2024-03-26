Amazon’s Alexa Smart Thermostat hits one of its best prices ever at $25 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

We are now tracking one of the best prices ever on Amazon’s current-generation Smart Thermostat as part of Woot’s Amazon refurbished sale. You’ll find the Amazon Smart Thermostat selling for $24.99 after you apply code SMARTFIVE at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $64 directly from Amazon in new condition, today’s deal delivers a massive 68% in savings and the lowest we can find. This comes in at $5 under the previous all-time low for the best we have tracked yet. This is an Amazon refurbished unit that ships with a 90-day Woot warranty – the same refurbished unit with the 1-year Amazon warranty will cost you $35 with the code above. Head below for more details.

Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was already among the most affordable options in the product category with this sort of feature set, but with today’s sale it’s hard to beat. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats like this one can “save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills” while delivering automatic temperature control and Alexa voice commands – “let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.”

Here’s some details on the Amazon refurbishment process:

These units have been tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional and include the same accessories and in box documentation as new device. May have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use and be repackaged and sold in a brown box.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save money – After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

You can do it – The Alexa app will guide you through the installation process, but customer service is always available.

