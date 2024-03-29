Get 5 tools and more with Greenworks’ 24V brushless combo kit for return $320 low

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 5pcs Brushless Power Tool Combo kit for $319.99 shipped, after redeeming the on-page 20% off coupon or using the promo code PJTC53NQ at checkout. Down from its usual $400 price tag, we last saw this bundle discounted this low over the summer, with the following months’ flash sales and holiday events either seeing less impressive deals or none at all. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $80 markdown off the going rate that matches our previous mention from August and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This combo kit features a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200Lm flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case. The drill and impact driver both feature 3-speed settings and produce 2,650-pound-inches of torque. The reciprocating saw has a 1-inch stroke length and reaches 0-3,000 strokes per minute with variable speed for whatever material you may be cutting through. The circular saw offers a bevel angle range of 0-50-degree, and a cutting capacity of 1-11/16-inches at 50-degrees and 2-1/2-inches at 0-degrees.

Greenworks 24V 5pcs Brushless Power Tool Combo kit Features:

Brushless Reciprocating Saw: High efficiency brushless motor delivers up to 50% more run-time and increased performance.

1″Stroke with Variable Speed: 1″stroke length up to 0-3000 strokes per minute with variable speed for cutting through a variety of material.

Brushless Impact Driver Kit: Electronic variable-speed control with 3-Speed setting and 2,650-in-lbs. of torque.

Brushless (1-1/8″) Cordlesss Reciprocating Saw: 1-1/8 in. stroke length provides fast and efficient cutting. 40% more cuts than leading competitors

7-1/4” Circular Saw Brushless Cordless: Cut Capacity: 0-50° bevel angle; Large cutting capacity of 1-11/16‘’ at 50° and 2-1/2‘’ at 0° for a variety of cutting applications.

