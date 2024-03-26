This Greenworks electric 3-tool bundle gets your lawn back in shape from $600 (Save $400+)

Best Buy is offering a return deal on the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo for $699 shipped. My Best Buy members can get an extra $100 off, dropping the price to $599.99 shipped. Membership starts at $50, which in turn saves you $100 off the combo. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen one previous discount so far in the new year, taking things down to $600 (which is repeated here for the second time with a My Best Buy membership), with today’s deal coming in as a 36% markdown off the going rate and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked – or the second-lowest price thanks to the membership discount.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches.

Greenworks Mower, Blower, and Trimmer Combo features:

Charge timeRecharges in 60 minutes

Constant blade speed3200 RPM

Cutting path13″ String Trimmer Cutting path

RuntimeUp to 80+ minutes on a single charge

Charge timeFully recharge battery in just 60 minutes

Variable speed triggerHigh and low speed settings with responsive variable speed trigger for on-demand power

Trimmer headDual-feed bump feed trimmer head with 0.080” line

730 CFM Leaf Blower RuntimeRuntime

Up to 60 minutes on lowPower equivalent

26cc gas-equivalent powerBlowing force

Up to 730 CFM of constant airflowAir speed

170 MPH max air speedCharge time

Fully recharge battery in just 60 minutesDelivers on-demand power with up to 170 MPH of high-velocity air speed/blowing power

ComfortableLightweight and ergonomic design for comfort, control, and maneuverability

Included battery & chargerThe included interchangeable 4.0Ah battery & charger unlock the Greenworks ecosystem to handle all of your outdoor needs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!