ASUS ROG Ally handheld Windows gaming PC now at $400 shipped (Reg. $500)

Justin Kahn -
Best BuyBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
Reg. $500 $400

Update: This deal has now jumped up to $399.99 shipped

Best Buy is now offering a big-time price drop on the ASUS ROG Ally 7-inch 120Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Handheld at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $100 under our previous mention and just about all of the deals we tracked over the holidays last year to deliver the lowest brand new condition listing we have seen yet. While this isn’t the upgraded Ryzen Z1 Extreme model, that one carries a much more pricey $700 price tag right now. And, with today’s price drop, the base model is now one of the most affordable handheld Windows gaming PCs in its class. The details are down below. 

A direct competitor to the Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go and new MSI Claw, the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld, especially with today’s deal, is also now one of the best values out there. It delivers a 7-inch 1080p display backed by Dolby Atmos audio, 512GB of SSD storage space, 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM, and AMD RDNA3 architecture-based graphics, all running on Windows 11. It is ready to support titles on Steam, Xbox Game Pass (it ships with a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month membership), and other cloud platforms alongside built-in “dual fans, dust filters, and heat pipes that work in harmony to sustain peak performance while keeping fan noise low.” Get even more details in our launch coverage

This morning’s price drop on the ASUS ROG Ally puts the full-on gaming PC on par with the $100 price drop we are now tracking on Razer’s OLED 144Hz haptic Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet. Just be sure to also scope out our coverage of the newer MSIClaw gaming handheld with Intel Core Ultra chips while you’re at it. 

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Microsoft Visio Professional for Windows is now only $2...
Just $11.50 scores you UGREEN’s 30W USB-C GaN charger...
Hyper’s Stash & Go MacBook Air/Pro sleeve ha...
Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 IV smartphone...
VEVOR’s level 2 EV charging station with adaptabl...
Bosch Tronic 6100 electric tankless water heater covers...
Nanoleaf’s new Essentials color lightstrip and light ...
Lexar’s 160MB/s 1TB microSD cards are now startin...
Load more...
Show More Comments