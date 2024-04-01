ASUS ROG Ally handheld Windows gaming PC now at $400 shipped (Reg. $500)

Update: This deal has now jumped up to $399.99 shipped.

Best Buy is now offering a big-time price drop on the ASUS ROG Ally 7-inch 120Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Handheld at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $100 under our previous mention and just about all of the deals we tracked over the holidays last year to deliver the lowest brand new condition listing we have seen yet. While this isn’t the upgraded Ryzen Z1 Extreme model, that one carries a much more pricey $700 price tag right now. And, with today’s price drop, the base model is now one of the most affordable handheld Windows gaming PCs in its class. The details are down below.

A direct competitor to the Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go and new MSI Claw, the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld, especially with today’s deal, is also now one of the best values out there. It delivers a 7-inch 1080p display backed by Dolby Atmos audio, 512GB of SSD storage space, 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM, and AMD RDNA3 architecture-based graphics, all running on Windows 11. It is ready to support titles on Steam, Xbox Game Pass (it ships with a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month membership), and other cloud platforms alongside built-in “dual fans, dust filters, and heat pipes that work in harmony to sustain peak performance while keeping fan noise low.” Get even more details in our launch coverage.

This morning’s price drop on the ASUS ROG Ally puts the full-on gaming PC on par with the $100 price drop we are now tracking on Razer’s OLED 144Hz haptic Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet. Just be sure to also scope out our coverage of the newer MSIClaw gaming handheld with Intel Core Ultra chips while you’re at it.

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends.

