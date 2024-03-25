Razer’s OLED 144Hz haptic Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet hits Amazon low at $300 ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
$100 off $300
Razer Edge Wi-Fi

Late last year, Razer’s latest Edge WiFi Gaming Tablet first landed on Amazon at $400, and today we are tracking the first notable deal on it. Now available at $299.99 shipped, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at well below the Verizon-exclusive 5G version that sells for $600. Centered around a 6.8-inch FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) OLED screen, it brings Android, PC, Xbox, and other cloud gaming services to a portable form-factor, not unlike the brand’s Kishi mobile phone controllers. Head below for more details on the now discounted Razer Edge WiFi Gaming Tablet

Alongside the 144Hz OLED display, this model is powered by a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 processor with an active-cooled gaming chipset alongside Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, and Razer HyperSense haptics. It features direct access to the Razer Nexus dashboard for Android gaming – “launch games, explore recommendations, capture gameplay pictures and videos, or livestream gaming to the world” – but also works with Xbox Cloud Gaming and services of that nature:

Whether playing love Halo, Fortnite, Diablo, or Roblox, Razer Edge provides access to a killer game library. Play games from Google Play, or stream PC and Xbox games from home or the Cloud

You can learn more about the Razer Edge WiFi Gaming Tablet in our launch coverage right here

But if you would prefer to just use the mobile device you already own, the beloved Backbone One USB-C edition for iPhone 15 and Android devices is now sitting at its best price of the year as part of the ongoing spring sale event. Scope that offer out right here while you still can. 

Razer Edge WiFi Gaming Tablet features:

The Razer Edge is custom-built to be the ultimate Android gaming handheld. The exclusive Snapdragon G3x provides unbeatable performance, the 144Hz AMOLED display offers incredible clarity at high speeds, and Kishi V2 Pro is a console quality controller for compatible Android games and Xbox Game Pass.

