CalDigitâ€™s new TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock sees rare discount to $370, TS3 at $200

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on theÂ new CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock. Itâ€™s droppingÂ down toÂ $369.95 shippedÂ from the usual $400 price tag for only the second time. Todayâ€™s offer is the first discount of the year and the only other markdown since back on Black Friday. The new CalDigit TS4 Dock arrives with 18 ports all packed into a premium aluminum housing. Thereâ€™s Thunderbolt 4 tech baked in as well, which lets you drive displays, connect to more expansive I/O, and receive power from a single device. We dive in to takeÂ a hands-on lookÂ over atÂ 9to5Mac, as well. Head below for a discount on the CalDigit TS3, too.

TheÂ CalDigit TS4Â features three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of 40Gb/s transfer speeds, as well as three USB-C slots. Legacy I/O is still kept in mind too, with five USB-A slots, as well. Youâ€™ll be able to drive a single 8K display from the hub, with dual 6K monitor support also making the cut without sacrificing on a 60Hz refresh rate. The 2.5GbE is also a nice touch, and rounds out the package with micro/SD card readers and a DisplayPort output.

If you can live without the latest specs, the previous-generation dock is also on sale. Right now, you can score theÂ CalDigit TS3 Hub forÂ $199.95 after clipping the on-page coupon. Itâ€™s $50 below the usual price these days and matches our previous mention as the second-best price to date. Todayâ€™s deal is within $20 of the all-time low and a far better bargain as far as workstation upgrades go. Iâ€™d even go as far to say that this is the model you should get, even if youâ€™re rocking a new M3 MacBook.

Featuring an impressive 18 ports, the TS4 has enough connectivity for even the most demanding of workflows. This includes a built-in DisplayPort 1.4 connector, a total of 8x USB ports with full 10Gb/s performance, SD & microSD 4.0 UHS-II Card Readers, 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s) ports, 3x Audio ports, 2.5GbE, and a security slot.

