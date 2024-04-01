New low discounts actively-cooled Sharge 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank to $45

Amazon is now offering the Sharge (formerly Shargeek) ICEMAG 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for $44.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. The sale will be live through the end of the day and offers a new all-time low on the first and only actively-cooled MagSafe portable battery. It’s down from $60 and is an extra $5 under our previous Black Friday mention. Our launch coverage breaks it all down, and below the fold we dive into the whole sale.

Sharge’s new ICEMAG power bank brings active cooling to your iPhone with a MagSafe feature set. It keeps the internal charging circuitry cooled down when powering up your device, looking to solve one of the biggest issues with magnetic power banks. There’s a 10,000mAh internal battery, which pairs with a 7.5W output to your iPhone 15 as well as a 20W USB-C port.

Today’s discount arrives after the wave of Qi2 device launches from other companies that started the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Speaking of one of those, we just also took a hands-on look at Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery. It delivers full 15W speeds away from a wall charger and offers a unique folding stand design to boot. This is a much more premium model compared to the 10,000mAh offering above but it ultimately delivers the 15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.

Sharge ICEMAG Power Bank features:

Introducing SHARGE ICEMAG, the world’s first power bank for MagSafe with active cooling. Its innovative airflow design and high-speed fan effectively dissipate heat during operation, distinguishing it from other power bank for MagSafe. Even at full fan speed (8000 RPM), the noise levels remain between 20-25 dB, ensuring a whisper-quiet experience ideal for those with sleep sensitivities.

