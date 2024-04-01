Twelve South’s refreshed HiRise Pro for M3 iMac lands at $122 (Reg. $150), Curve Riser at $50

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise Pro iMac and Studio Display at $122.60 shipped. This was just refreshed last fall for Apple’s latest desktop displays and now it drops from the $150 going rate for one of the very first times. It’s $28 off and comes within $2 of the all-time low from a sitewide Twelve South sale last December. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

The new Twelve South HiRise Pro doesn’t change all too much about the original design or focus. It still brings a gorgeous aluminum build to your desktop with leather and wood accenting in order to prop up your display. It’s designed for M3 iMac as well as Apple Studio Display, but it can also work with tons of other monitors. On top of just adding a little height into the mix, the HiRise Pro features some internal storage compartments for holding hard drives, dongles, and other gear you want to keep out of sight while not in use.

As far as more sleek alternatives go, Amazon is also marking down the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand. Now starting at $49.81 for the white design, this is down from the usual $80 price tag and marks the best we’ve seen in 2024 so far at $30 off. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new entry-level workstation displays or the standalone M3 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

More on Twelve South HiRise Pro:

HiRise Pro is a beautiful, height-adjustable modern stand that boosts your iMac, Apple Studio Display, or external display, for reduced neck strain while working. To reduce desk clutter, the all metal stand doubles as a gear garage for hiding your wallet, AirPods, hubs and hard drives. Functional and beautiful, it is the stand worthy of supporting your iMac, Studio Display and other high-end 4K / 5K displays.

