Z GRILLS’ CRUISER 200A Pro portable pellet grill covers campsite meals for $251 (Reg. $335)

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS CRUISER 200A Pro Portable Pellet Grill and Smoker for $251.10 shipped. Down from $322, with a higher $335 MSRP, it has seen very few discounts since its release in February 2023, with the biggest of the past year dropping costs to a $215 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $36 above the all-time low.

This portable grill and smoker sports a more compact design than other models under the Z GRILLS brand, only measuring 25 inches by 20 inches by 13 inches that makes it easy to transport, set up, break down, and clean – all on the go. It utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Equipped with upgraded PID controls, this device keeps between its 180-degree to 450-degree temperature range for 8-in-1 functionality: grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill. It has 202 square-inches of cooking space that holds up to six burgers, 11 hotdogs, or one full rack of ribs at once – even including a meat probe so you won’t have to sit around babysitting your food as it cooks.

If you’re looking for a more standard size model for your home, Amazon is also offering the Pit Boss PB440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill for $404, down from $450. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its dial-in digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 180 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its electric ignition paired with a fan-forced air accelerator to maintain a clear flame throughout cooking. Deluxe features include a two-tone black and mahogany finish, combination side shelf and serving tray, a solid bottom shelf, and a bottle opener.

And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that just hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Z GRILLS CRUISER 200A Pro Portable Pellet Grill features:

PORTABLE DESIGN – Measures just 25”x 20”x 13”, this portable grill makes it easy to transport, set up, and clean for every accession on the go!

SMART TEMPS CONTROL – Using our Upgrade PID control technology, the distribution of heat is even across the entire cooking surface, which keeps temps within +/- 20° F.

EASIER SMOKE – PRO version adds a meat probe. Just set it and let it work, No babysitting the grill!

PELLET GRILL TECHNOLOGY – There isn’t an easier way to get wood-smoked flavors than with a pellet grill. Try it, and you’ll taste the difference from a GAS or CHARCOAL grill.

8-IN-1 GRILL&SMOKER – With its 180° to 450° F temps range, Offers more versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill with incredible hardwood flavor.

RELIABLE SERVICE – Z GRILLS is a grill manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, provides 3-YEAR quality assurance for products. We also have telephone and online support team, if you have any questions in the use, please feel free to contact us.

