Anker’s wireless smart video doorbells with no-monthly fees now start from $70 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Anker’s eufy Smart 2K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell and Chime at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently out of stock at Amazon, it has never dropped below $130 there. If you’re not partial to the 2K resolutions here, Anker’s Amazon storefront is now offering the 1080p variant down at $69.99 shipped, or 30% off the $100 price tag to deliver the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked there. Head below for more details.

The Anker eufy Smart 2K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features your choice of either wired or wireless installation with 2560×1920 resolution footage sent to your smartphone alongside an included wireless door chime unit. It features Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice command support as well as up to 90-days of built-in footage storage (expandable via microSD) and a setup that requires no monthly fees – “Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. All your data is stored locally meaning you will never have to pay for cloud storage.”

The head over to our smart home hub for more. Alongside the first price drop on TP-Link’s new dual-outlet Matter outdoor smart plug, we are also tracking some notable deals on Nanoleaf’s new Essentials color lightstrip and light bulb with Matter. The deals start from $15 Prime shipped, and you’ll find all of the details on these deals waiting right here in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Anker eufy Security Smart Wi-Fi 2k Video Doorbell features:

eufy Security Smart Wi-Fi 2k Video Doorbell with Chime is a battery powered (or wired- you choose) video doorbell that is the perfect protection for your home. With no monthly fee, enjoy 2K resolution so that you can see who is at your door, clearly. Talk to them via the 2-way mic, and be alerted when a human is at the door instead of the neighborhood dog. IP65 Weatherproof Ensures the Video Doorbell camera continues to operate in extreme temperatures from minus 4°F to 122° F (minus 20°C to 50°C).

