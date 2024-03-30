TP-Link’s new dual-outlet outdoor smart plug brings Matter support to the backyard

Justin Kahn -
New low $23
TP-Link Tapo P400M Matter Outdoor Smart Plug

Update: The new TP-Link dual-outlet outdoor smart plug with Matter is now seeing its first price drop down to $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the very first deal and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Details below. 

Today we are taking a closer look at the latest piece of smart home kit from TP-Link, its new Tapo P400M Matter Outdoor Smart Plug. One of the very first outdoor plugs with Matter support to be available for purchase from a major smart home brand (alongside this Leviton model), TP-Link’s latest outdoor power solution delivers the multi-platform integration the Matter standard is known for directly to your backyard with its latest 2-outlet model now available over at Amazon for $29.99. Head below for more details.

The Matter standard – delivers a unified control experience across the major smart home platforms (Apple HomeKit, Goole Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings) and the gear that supports it – has been permeating the smart home space for some time now, and TP-Link latest outdoor plug is entering the fray. 

The new Tapo P400M Matter-certified Outdoor Smart Plug works alongside the rest of the Matter-supported gear in your setup to create a shared ecosystem of sorts. It is the latest model in the brand’s lineup, featuring a pair of individually-addressable outlets to automate your outdoor lighting and other electronics with voice- and app-control (Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or Google Assistant). 

Tapo offers users multiple options to simplify configuration experiences. Use Bluetooth to easily onboard the outdoor plug with the Tapo app. Users can also set up Tapo P400M by scanning the included code with any Matter-compatible app, such as the Alexa app, Google Home app, and Apple Home app.

It features an IP65 waterproof housing to withstand the elements out in “the garden, patio, or backyard” (outdoor temperature resistance of -4~122℉) with a dual antennas for long range Wi-Fi – the “Smart Outdoor Plug has a reach of up to 300ft in open areas.”

You’ll find the usual array of convenience and power-saving features including both scheduling and Away Mode. Users can turn “on patio lights, string lights, holiday decorations according to…routines and preferences” as well as leverage the ability to automatically turn “devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home.”

The new TP-Link Tapo P400M Matter Outdoor Smart Plug is now available for purchase directly on Amazon for $29.99 shipped

If the latest Matter tech isn’t of interest though, a quick scan through Amazon will serve up plenty of notable smart outdoor plugs for various smart home ecosystems starting from just $10 Prime shipped

