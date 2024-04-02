Jackery’s 518Wh capacity power station with 7 ports returns to $349 low, more from $119

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $349 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Already down from $530, this power station saw various discounts over 2023, with the vast majority of them falling to the same $400 low and a select few falling $51 lower during winter holiday sales. Since the start of 2024, we’ve already seen two major backup sales that brought the price down to the same $359 rate as well as one discount that dropped the price further to $349. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 34% markdown off the going rate that returns the price back to the all-time low.

The Explorer 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in up to 7.5 hours via a wall outlet or car port and in up to 9.5 hours by using a SolarSaga 100W solar panel (when bundled or purchased separately). It provides seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

More Jackery power station discounts:

Jackery bundle discounts:

The Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station has returned to its all-time low, giving you a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity with two USB-As and two USB-Cs. It features a built-in retractable light and can even connect to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. You can also check out the rare discount that is still going for the UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station that has a 2,048Wh capacity, 16 output ports, and a detachable trolley design. There are also some BLUETTI power station models and bundle packages that are seeing discounts as well, and be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for more power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

Long Lasting Endurance: The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use.

Support Pass-Through Charging: This power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3*USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, and 1*car port. Its Battery Management System governs each individual cell, improving the battery life cycle while being pass-through charged.

Designed For Portability: Same size as a basketball, this Explorer 500 is easy to carry with its solid handle, making it a compact and reliable choice for scenarios of camping, road-trip, RV, and home backup.

