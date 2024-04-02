BLUETTI’s AC180 portable power station comes with 120W solar panel for $849 (Reg. $1,198)

The official BLUETTI Amazon storefront is offering its AC180 Portable Power Station with 120W Solar Panel for $849 shipped. Usually going for $1,198, this bundle has been repeating the same two discounts since Black Friday sales, with the first dropping costs to $899 and the second to the $838 low. Today’s deal comes in as a change of pace, amounting to a 29% markdown off the going rate and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low.

Th AC180 power station boasts a 1,152Wh capacity and provides an 1,800W output power (2,700W peak). It can be recharged up to 80% in just 45 minutes via a standard wall outlet or in 7.7 to 15.4 hours via the included 120W solar panel (this time decreases to 2.8 to 3.3 hours with a 500W solar input). It features 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll need juiced up: four ACs, four USB-As, one USB-C, one DC, and one wireless charging pad for your personal devices. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging levels on your tablet or smartphone via the BLUETTI app.

The Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station has returned to its all-time low, giving you a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity with two USB-As and two USB-Cs. It features a built-in retractable light and can even connect to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. You can also check out the rare discount that is still going for the UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station that has a 2,048Wh capacity, 16 output ports, and a detachable trolley design. Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for more power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station features:

[Go Solar, Go Green] – This solar generator kit includes 1 × AC180 and 1 × PV120 solar panel, enabling you to replenish this 1152Wh power station from 0-80% in 7.7-15.4 hours.

[1 Hour Fast Charge] – Without a bulky adapter, a single cable is capable to provide a maximum of 1440W power, which can fully charge 1152Wh BLUETTI AC180 in 1 hour.

[11 Ports in 1] – The AC180 boasts 1800W output and 11 outlets to handle almost anything you plug in. With a tap on the BLUETTI App, you can give it a boost to 2700W for your higher needs.

[Reliable UPS] – More than an outdoor power source, the AC180 can also be used as a rugged home battery backup – providing emergency power to your essentials in 0.02S.

[What You Get] – BLUETTI AC180 portable power station, PV120 solar panel, AC charging cable, solar charging cable, car charging cable, user manual, 5-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

