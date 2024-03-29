UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 portable power station returns to $1,599 low (Reg. $1,999)

Amazon is offering the UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station for $1,599 shipped. Down from its usual $1,999 price tag, this is only the second savings opportunity we’ve seen on Amazon since this device’s release back in September – matching its initial launch discount from then. We’ve seen it go for $200 less on another site once before, but overall it has spent the overwhelming majority of the last six months riding its MSRP. You’ll also find three different bundle opportunities for this device as well, one that includes a single 200W solar panel for $1,999, one that includes two 200W solar panels for $2,599, and one that includes six 200W solar panels for $3,999.

Built around an advanced LifePO4 EV-rated battery that provides a six-times-longer service life compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, this power station boasts a 2,048Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 12,000Wh when connected to five expansion batteries as well. It can full recharge from 0 to 100% in just 1.5 hours via a standard AC outlet thanks to its PowerZip technology that decreases charging rates and times – or you can plug in up to 1,200W of solar input for when you’re away from home. It features a 4-wheel trolley design that makes transport far easier, with the trolley also able to detach from the power station for more transport and storage options. You’ll also get the typical smart controls via the UGREEN app, as well as 16 ports to cover your device and appliance charging needs: six ACs, two USB-As, four USB-Cs, two DCs, one RV port, and one car port. Head below to read more.

While Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has technically ended, many of the deals have continued onward as limited time deals. You’ll find EcoFlow power stations, bundles, and accessories up to 45% off still, with ALLPOWERS’ separate Spring Sale leftovers seeing the same discounted rate on its devices too. Next, Jackery devices are still up to 41% off, with bundles seeing the highest amount of deals. Then there’s also the discounts on a small selection of Goal Zero’s devices as well. Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for more power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station features:

Fully Recharged in Just 1.5 Hours: Recharge the PowerRoam 2200 portable power station from 0 to 100% using an AC outlet in 1.5 hours with PowerZip technology.

Power All Your Needs: U-Turbo technology powers up the solar generator allowing support for high-wattage appliances of up to 3500W. And with 16 ports, you can power all your devices simultaneously.

Expandable Capacity from 2-12kWh: Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 solar generator can expand capacity from 2kWh to 12kWh for battery backup power supply with 5 expansion batteries.

10-Year Battery Lifespan: The advanced LiFePO4 EV-rated batteries provide a 6X longer service life compared to traditional lithium-ion battery, Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 is designed to power your devices every day for 10 years.

Detachable Trolley Design: You don’t have to lift the PowerRoam 2200 up by the embedded handles if you need to shift it. It comes with a detachable trolly to ensure effortless movement from one spot to another, the extendable handle is tailored for your comfort and convenience during transit.

Smart APP Control: Download the UGREEN app which gives you all the information you need, and controls your PowerRoam 2200 anytime and anywhere.

What’s in the Box: PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station(2048Wh Capacity), detachable trolley, 2 charging cables(AC charging cable, car charging cable), solar panel serial adapter, DC5521 to DC5525 cable, accessory bag, user manual, 5-year warranty and friendly customer service.

