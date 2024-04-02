Bring Twelve South’s signature leather cover to your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro for $76

Amazon now offers the Twelve South BookBook Leather Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $76.50 shipped. This is on sale for the first time this year as a 15% price cut from its usual $90 going rate. Today’s offer comes within $4 of our previous mention from back in December during a Twelve South sitewide sale. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect, and then head below for more.

Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your M2 iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. It will of course also work with previous-generation iPad Pro of the 12.9-inch variety, too.

Bringing all of those same leather stylings to the other end of Apple’s tablet lineup, Amazon now also offers the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPad Mini 6 at $59.50. Marking only the third discount of the year, today’s offer lands from the usual $70 MSRP. Covering your iPad mini 6 in a genuine leather build, this BookBook case sports Twelve South’s signature design that’s meant to look like a vintage book. Stylish looks aside, there’s also a hardback protective case on the inside that can be angled for typing or more comfortable drawing sessions. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

More on Twelve South BookBook iPad covers:

BookBook for iPad Pro is a hand-crafted leather case that doubles as a viewing stand and typing wedge exclusively for iPad Pro. A built-in shell securely holds your iPad Pro while showcasing the Liquid Retina edge to edge display. BookBook for iPad Pro also includes storage space for your Apple Pencil so you can keep track of it while charging on-the-go. And now capturing images and 4K video is easy with BookBook thanks to a back cover camera window.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!